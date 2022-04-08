Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE RCH traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$41.49. The company had a trading volume of 274,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,037. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.09. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$38.54 and a 52 week high of C$51.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4305813 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total transaction of C$3,682,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,216,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,032,671.47. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$159,555.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,728 shares in the company, valued at C$84,264.19. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,585.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

