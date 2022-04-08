RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE:OPP opened at $12.53 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

