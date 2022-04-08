Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up to $42.19

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 42.19, but opened at 43.07. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at 43.15, with a volume of 60,832 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 91.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 53.07.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

