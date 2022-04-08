Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $217.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

