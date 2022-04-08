Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.27 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195,551 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in State Street by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT opened at $83.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.