Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 235.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,766 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $3,999,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 28,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI opened at $165.53 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.57 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.87 and a 200 day moving average of $197.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.