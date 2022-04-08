Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 258,373 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 258,373 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

MRO stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

