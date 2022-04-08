Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 29,754 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,754 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.24% of Maximus worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Maximus by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Maximus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $74.44 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

