Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 40,622 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,622 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $88.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

