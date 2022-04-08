Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115,781 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.