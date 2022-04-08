Rohan Cummings Buys 18,911 Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) insider Rohan Cummings acquired 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £39,523.99 ($51,834.74).
DVO stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.75) on Friday. Devro plc has a twelve month low of GBX 163.46 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.15). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The company has a market capitalization of £350.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.74.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.
Devro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.
