Rohan Cummings Buys 18,911 Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) insider Rohan Cummings acquired 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £39,523.99 ($51,834.74).

DVO stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.75) on Friday. Devro plc has a twelve month low of GBX 163.46 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.15). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The company has a market capitalization of £350.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.74.

Get Devro alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Devro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.