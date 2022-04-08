Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.90 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) received a €2.90 ($3.19) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.80 ($4.18) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.92 ($4.31).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

