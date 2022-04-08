Royal Bank of Canada Increases Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$10.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

AAVVF traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $7.58. 38,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

