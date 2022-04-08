Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.60.
Several analysts have commented on RY shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE RY opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $119.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
