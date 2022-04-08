Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

Several analysts have commented on RY shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.