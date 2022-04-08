Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after acquiring an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,248,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 792,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 181,645 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.