Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $319.00

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 319 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 320.20 ($4.20), with a volume of 1029210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.50 ($4.36).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 355 ($4.66) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.19) to GBX 768 ($10.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.39) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 648.64 ($8.51).

The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 382.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 441.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

