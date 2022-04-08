RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

RPM International stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

