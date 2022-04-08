RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $86.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84. RPM International has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in RPM International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

