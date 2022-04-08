RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $86.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84. RPM International has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.
In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in RPM International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RPM International Company Profile (Get Rating)
RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPM International (RPM)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.