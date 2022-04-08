RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

NYSE RPM opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

