Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,004 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNN. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

