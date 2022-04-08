Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.76. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

