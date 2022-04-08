Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ODP by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,592 shares of company stock worth $2,164,684 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ODP opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.91. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

