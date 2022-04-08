Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

BGNE stock opened at $213.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.56. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

