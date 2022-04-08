Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Semtech by 153.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Semtech by 43.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Semtech during the third quarter worth $7,087,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

SMTC opened at $62.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

