Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Orion Office REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONL opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

