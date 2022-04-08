Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,606 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Thermon Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Thermon Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

