Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,795 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,795 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 223,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

