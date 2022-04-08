Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 48,785 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,772,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $17.48 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,075,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,491,337 over the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

