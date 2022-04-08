RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RVL Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RVLP stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.85.

RVL Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.51% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

