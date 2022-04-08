Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,075 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

