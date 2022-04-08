Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $383.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.53 and a 200 day moving average of $525.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.62. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $329.00 and a 1 year high of $947.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.