Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given New €8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.00 ($8.79) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

