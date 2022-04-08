Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,560 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

