Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHN. KeyCorp upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

