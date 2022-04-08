Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Given New $59.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

SCHN stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

