Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

