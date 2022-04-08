Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 50,901 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

