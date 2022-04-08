Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

