Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $80.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

Sealed Air stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

