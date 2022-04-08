Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RPM. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE:RPM opened at $86.42 on Friday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 38.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 300.7% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

