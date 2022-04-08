SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Price Target Cut to SEK 120

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SEBYF stock opened at C$145.00 on Wednesday.

Get SEB alerts:

About SEB (Get Rating)

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-tapping machines, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, and others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.