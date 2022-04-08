SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.26) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.62) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.38) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.40).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,404 ($18.41) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,296.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,314.76. The stock has a market cap of £16.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.11. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 958.40 ($12.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

