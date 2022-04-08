Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

