Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.
In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
