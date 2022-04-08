Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Semtech by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Semtech by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,087,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

