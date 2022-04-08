Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sells $275,160.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SMTC opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Semtech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Semtech by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Semtech by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Semtech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

