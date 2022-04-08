Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $238,120.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $31.34 million and approximately $238,120.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

