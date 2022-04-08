Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Trading Down 10.8%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) traded down 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 5,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMF)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.