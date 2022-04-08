Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Trading Down 10.8%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) traded down 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 5,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF)

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

