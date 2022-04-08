Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJR. CIBC upped their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $31.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

