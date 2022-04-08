Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $15.72

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $15.11. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 19,672 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.